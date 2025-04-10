Karnataka government mulling law to regulate online betting: Home minister Parameshwara

MYSURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the state government is contemplating introducing new laws to regulate online betting in the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Parameshwara said a meeting has been held with stakeholders involved in online betting, where they agreed to operate within legal framework. He stated that the government plans to introduce new regulations and laws within the a month.

On the ongoing honeytrap case, Parameshwara assured that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly and will take appropriate action once the inquiry is completed. He dismissed claims that the police were being negligent in the investigation and suggested that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, who claims to have substantial evidence, should hand it over to the police.

Hitting out at the BJP for taking out Jan Aakrosh Yatra across the state protesting the price rise, he said people are happy with the guarantee programmes while the BJP is frustrated by the good governance of the Congress which has won all three seats in the by-election.

He also highlighted that the government is not only focussing on implementing guarantee schemes but is also launching several development projects in the state.

Meanwhile, the home minister praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for presenting a balanced budget.