Go to Lokayukta if someone seeks bribe, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar tells contractors

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that contractors can file a complaint with the Lokayukta if anyone demands commission from them.

“They should file a complaint with the Lokayukta. If anyone has demanded the commission from them to release the bills, why should they ask the ministers?” the DyCM said. He asked why the contractors should take the work without knowing the department budget.

During the BJP government, over Rs 1 lakh crore contracts were given by his department and now through MLAs they are trying to put pressure to get the bills released, Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said three years before the 2023 Assembly polls, they had warned the contractors not to take any work without budgetary allocations, but they did not listen.