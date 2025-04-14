33 DCRE police stations begin operations in Karnataka from today

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in South India, a dedicated DCRE (Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement) police station will begin functioning from Monday in Karnataka to investigate all cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) reported in the state.

The DCRE was established in Karnataka in 1974 to protect the civil rights of SCs and STs. With this move, the DCRE officials now have the authority to investigate all cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Referred to as the ‘Protection Cell’ for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka, the DCRE is empowered to ensure justice and fast-track investigations in atrocity cases.

As many as 33 DCRE police stations will be operationalised across the state starting Monday. Bengaluru city alone will have two DCRE stations- East and West. The decision to empower the DCRE with investigative powers has been taken in light of the low conviction rates in atrocity cases.

A senior DCRE officer told TNIE that from April 14, DCRE officials will function with additional powers to investigate all atrocity cases.

He said, “Earlier, the DCRE only looked into cases related to fake caste certificates involving SC/ST communities. Now, the atrocity case being registered anywhere in the state, the local police must inform both the DCRE headquarters in Bengaluru and the respective district DCRE unit,” he said, adding that local police can still investigate the cases.