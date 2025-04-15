Caste census report: Saffron party on backfoot over OBC leadership

BENGALURU: There is much anticipation in Karnataka’s political corridors, with the cabinet slated to take up the caste census report for discussion on April 17. Leaked contents of the report suggest increasing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The caste census report, or Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, was submitted to the cabinet on Friday.

The report appears to have put the BJP on the backfoot, as it has few OBC leaders left. Veteran leader KS Eshwarappa is no longer in the Assembly, which leaves Idiga leader Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary -- the latter has been elevated as Udupi-Chikmagalur MP and is unavailable to join the BJP in its war on Backward Castes.

Kumar launched seven tweets attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with an accusation that the caste census was scripted “by Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah, and with Siddaramaiah holding the pen!” In the face of price hikes, leadership turmoil and a honey trap scandal, he claimed the census was CM’s go-to shield.