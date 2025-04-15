Caste census report: Saffron party on backfoot over OBC leadership

BENGALURU: There is much anticipation in Karnataka’s political corridors, with the cabinet slated to take up the caste census report for discussion on April 17. Leaked contents of the report suggest increasing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The caste census report, or Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, was submitted to the cabinet on Friday.
The report appears to have put the BJP on the backfoot, as it has few OBC leaders left. Veteran leader KS Eshwarappa is no longer in the Assembly, which leaves Idiga leader Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary -- the latter has been elevated as Udupi-Chikmagalur MP and is unavailable to join the BJP in its war on Backward Castes.
Kumar launched seven tweets attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with an accusation that the caste census was scripted “by Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah, and with Siddaramaiah holding the pen!” In the face of price hikes, leadership turmoil and a honey trap scandal, he claimed the census was CM’s go-to shield.
If the leaked contents of the report are true, then Muslims have emerged as the largest community in Karnataka, a fact that could shake up the state’s socio-political balance. Kumar accused Siddaramaiah of “splintering Hindu unity” while “nurturing Muslim vote banks”, and of using the census as a smokescreen, to sidestep issues like reservation inequalities, dominance by select castes, and demand for increase in quotas.
He also termed the formation of special cabinet groups and sub-committees as “delaying tactics”, and challenged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to prove how the report will benefit backward communities. Kumar also demanded a scientific review of the report’s methodology and accuracy.
Political analysts say backward castes are the BJP’s Achilles heel. The number of Assembly and Parliament tickets given by the party to backward class candidates, compared to Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Brahmins, will lay bare the party’s preference. Also compare backward classes representatives in the BJP and Congress, and the real picture emerges, they add.