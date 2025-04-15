Outdated report should be thrown into bin: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Terming the caste census conducted in 2015 as “outdated” and “unscientific”, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday asked the government to throw the report into the “dustbin”.

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is really concerned about the welfare of people from backward classes, let the government conduct a fresh survey in a scientific manner and implement it after calling an all-party meeting, the BJP leader told media persons in Bengaluru. He said there is no clarity within the government as the CM, DyCM and ministers are giving different statements.

He said the Congress government in the state is in panic mode after the BJP’s Janakrosha yatra and is staging a protest against the Union government (in Bengaluru on April 17) to divert peoples’ attention from its failures, especially the series of price hikes. He accused the Congress leaders of trying to spread misinformation about the Union government over price hikes.