Centre, State must address unemployment issue together: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that addressing the issue
of unemployment is the 'joint responsibility of both the Central and
State governments.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kalyan Karnataka job fair in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.
He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “The Prime
Minister had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year. But in the
ten years of his rule, even 20 lakh jobs have not been provided. These
are his own words, yet he failed to deliver and misled the public.”
On the other hand, Siddaramaiah said, "We had promised to implement
five guarantees if the Congress government came to power. Under the
Yuva Nidhi scheme, we are providing an honorarium of ₹2,000 per month
for degree-holding unemployed youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders for
a period of two years."
The State Government has set up the Department of Skill Development to
provide training based on market demand. “Those who did not get a job
at today’s job fair should not be disappointed. We will help you
secure employment in the future,” he assured.
"According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate
among degree holders in the country is 18.9% and among diploma
holders, it's 17.1%. In Karnataka, the unemployment rate stands at
2.5%, which is relatively lower than other states. This is evidence of
the proactive steps taken by the State government in providing
employment," he claimed.
He added, “If we increase the number of FDA (First Division Assistant)
positions in different departments in the state, the unemployment
issue can be mitigated. Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) has suggested
offering an additional 60% incentive for industries to come to the
Kalyana Karnataka region. The state government is seriously
considering this suggestion and is taking steps to establish and
develop industries in the region.”