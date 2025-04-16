Centre, State must address unemployment issue together: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The State Government has set up the Department of Skill Development to

provide training based on market demand. “Those who did not get a job

at today’s job fair should not be disappointed. We will help you

secure employment in the future,” he assured.



"According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate

among degree holders in the country is 18.9% and among diploma

holders, it's 17.1%. In Karnataka, the unemployment rate stands at

2.5%, which is relatively lower than other states. This is evidence of

the proactive steps taken by the State government in providing

employment," he claimed.



He added, “If we increase the number of FDA (First Division Assistant)

positions in different departments in the state, the unemployment

issue can be mitigated. Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) has suggested

offering an additional 60% incentive for industries to come to the

Kalyana Karnataka region. The state government is seriously

considering this suggestion and is taking steps to establish and

develop industries in the region.”