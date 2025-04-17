CM Siddaramaiah slams Modi govt of politics over ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah said the ED filing a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is yet another chapter in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Home Minister Amit Shah’s vindictive politics.

“This is not merely an act of retribution against two leaders of the Congress. It is a clear warning by the Modi government to Opposition parties and all citizens who believe in democracy that dissent will not be tolerated,” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress, which has consistently faced such politics of hatred, will once again respond with the strength of truth and justice. He accused the Modi government of misusing the ED as a political weapon to target Opposition leaders.

The ED invoked baseless allegations of financial irregularities in the National Herald case to continue its campaign of political vendetta and the action is being carried out under the direct instructions of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, the CM alleged.

“The ED, which repeatedly harassed and mentally pressured senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, under the guise of investigation, has now resorted to filing a chargesheet based entirely on fabricated narratives, after failing to find any evidence,” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah said every Congress worker will take to the streets to protest against the ED action and he asked every citizen who believes in democratic values to stand with the Grand Old Party.