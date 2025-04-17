Legal luminary Sharat Javali passes away, leaving a void that cannot be filled

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: India’s legal fraternity is in mourning after the passing of Sharat Javali, senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a towering presence in Karnataka’s legal battles over river water disputes. Known for his role in the historic Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi river water cases, Javali’s death marks the end of an era in Indian jurisprudence.
He is the third prominent member of Karnataka’s legendary river dispute legal team to pass away, following the demise of Fali S Nariman and Anil Dewan.
Representing Karnataka since the late 1960s, Javali first gained national attention during the proceedings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. For more than five decades, he remained the state’s steadfast legal voice in India’s most complex inter-state water battles. Calm yet commanding in court, his advocacy was considered both art and science—a masterclass in every appearance.
Born to legacy and brilliance. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, before training under former Attorney General of India, S.V. Gupte. Recently, he was conferred with the rare honour of being made a Fellow of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge—an international recognition of his legal scholarship.
But behind the robes and reputation was a man of great warmth and humility. “He had no airs,” recalls a friend.
In a poignant anecdote, CM Siddaramaiah, himself an advocate, shared a personal memory: “He had crossed swords with my senior advocate Chickboraiah, and I was stunned by his courtcraft. That moment left a deep imprint on my legal journey.”
Javali’s contributions extended beyond courtrooms. He made lasting contributions to legal education. He had a deep connection with the University College of Law, Dharwad, and Karnatak University (KUD). From instituting the National Moot Court Competition in memory of his father, S.C. Javali, to helping establish the prestigious Dr. D.C. Pavate Fellowship, his initiatives brought over a dozen Chief Justices of India, scores of Supreme and High Court judges, and top legal minds to engage with students and young lawyers.
Condolences poured in from across the legal and political spectrum. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sharat Javali, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. A towering legal mind, he has represented Karnataka in the Cauvery, Krishna & Mahadayi river water disputes since the 1960s. His brilliance in advocacy left a lasting impression on me when I was a young junior in Mysore. His humility matched his stature. He will be dearly missed.''
Indeed, he will. To his friends, colleagues, and students, Dr. Sharat Javali was more than a legal titan—he was a gentleman, a mentor, and a quiet force of nature. As Karnataka and the nation bid him farewell, the rivers he fought to protect may flow a little heavier with grief today.