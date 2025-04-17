Legal luminary Sharat Javali passes away, leaving a void that cannot be filled

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: India’s legal fraternity is in mourning after the passing of Sharat Javali, senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a towering presence in Karnataka’s legal battles over river water disputes. Known for his role in the historic Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi river water cases, Javali’s death marks the end of an era in Indian jurisprudence.

He is the third prominent member of Karnataka’s legendary river dispute legal team to pass away, following the demise of Fali S Nariman and Anil Dewan.

Representing Karnataka since the late 1960s, Javali first gained national attention during the proceedings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. For more than five decades, he remained the state’s steadfast legal voice in India’s most complex inter-state water battles. Calm yet commanding in court, his advocacy was considered both art and science—a masterclass in every appearance.

Born to legacy and brilliance. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, before training under former Attorney General of India, S.V. Gupte. Recently, he was conferred with the rare honour of being made a Fellow of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge—an international recognition of his legal scholarship.

But behind the robes and reputation was a man of great warmth and humility. “He had no airs,” recalls a friend.