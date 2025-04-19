Protest against Waqf Act in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A massive protest was organised under Karnataka Ulama Okkoota against the new Waqf Act at Kannur Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Thousands of people from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts in Karnataka and Kasargod district from Kerala participated.

The protest was held under the guidance of Dakshina Kannada District Khazi Twaka Ahmed Musliyar and Udupi Samyukta Khazi Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani. Dakshina Kannada Khazi Ahmed Musliyar said Waqf is the right of the Muslims and they will not allow fascist forces to take it away.

Maulana Shafi Sa-adi, former president of State Waqf Board, said, “We respect the law. Supreme Court has temporarily emptied the fuel of those who used bulldozers through it’s observations on Waqf bill.

There are some fascist forces that are portraying our protest against the law as a protest against a particular religion or a party. It is instead a protest against those destroying Constitution.”