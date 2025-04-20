Former Karnataka police chief allegedly stabbed to death by wife at Bengaluru home

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka DG&IGP Om Prakash was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife at his residence on Sunday evening.

The 68-year-old, a 1981-batch IPS officer, retired from the service in 2017 and had been staying with his wife, Pallavi Om Prakash, in the city's HSR Layout.

"On Sunday evening at around 5.30 p.m., Pallavi called one of her friends saying that Om Prakash had died. The friend immediately rang up the HSR Layout police and we alerted the team to visit the retired cop's residence," said a police officer attached to the HSR Layout police station limits in southeast Bengaluru.

"A police team, along with the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO), visited the home and saw Prakash lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries. At the time of the incident, his wife Pallavi was present at the residence," the police added.

He also said there were no signs of forced entry into the house and the primary suspect is the officer's wife, Pallavi. She has been detained for questioning. He added that the couple had a long-standing marital dispute.

His body has been sent to St John’s Hospital for post-mortem. DG&IGP Alok Mohan, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other senior officers visited the spot for inspection.

Om Prakash, originally from Champaran district in Bihar, was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He served as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka from 2015 until his retirement in 2017.