Former Karnataka police chief found dead at Bengaluru home; wife detained for questioning

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence here on Sunday evening.

The 68-year-old's body was found with injuries, raising suspicions of foul play. Om Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer, retired from the service in 2017 and had been staying with his wife Pallavi in the city's HSR Layout.

"On Sunday evening at around 5.30 p.m., Pallavi called one of her friends saying that Om Prakash had died. The friend immediately rang up the HSR Layout police and we alerted the team to visit the retired cop's residence," said a police officer attached to the HSR Layout police station.

"A police team, along with the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO), visited the home and saw Prakash lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries. At the time of the incident, his wife Pallavi was present at the residence," the police added.

The official said that there were no signs of forced entry into Om Prakash's house and that they have detained his wife Pallavi for questioning. He added that the couple had a long-standing marital dispute.

His body has been sent to St John’s Hospital for post-mortem.

DGP Alok Mohan, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other senior officers visited the spot for inspection.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Vikash said, "Based on the information received around 4.30 PM, Hoysala personnel arrived at the spot and found that a murder had taken place. It appears that a weapon was used to inflict physical injuries. Further details will be known after the post-mortem report is received."

He added, there were three people in the house, including Om Prakash, when the crime took place.

"One of them has provided information regarding the murder. A weapon has been seized from the house. The building has been secured. A complaint has been registered based on a statement given by Om Prakash’s son, and an FIR has been filed. Further investigation is underway," Vikash added.

Om Prakash, originally from Champaran district in Bihar, was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He served as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka from 2015 until his retirement in 2017.