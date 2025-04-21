Gangavathi court orders seizure of Koppal DC’s car over unpaid land compensation

KOPPAL: A court at Gangavathi in Koppal district ordered that the Koppal deputy commissioner’s official car be seized over compensation not being paid in a land acquisition case. The court staff and lawyers, who had gone to seize the car, had to return empty handed as DC Nalin Atul refused to give the keys of his vehicle.

The court’s order came in a case of Gangavathi Municipal Corporation officials constructing a road on private land without informing the landowners, Kalmath and Virupakshappa.

After the two approached the Gangavathi Senior Court, Judge Ramesh S Ganiger ordered the seizure of the car. Advocates Sanjay B Chanal, Ramanna Sodra and Umesh D went to the DC’s office recently to seize the car. When the DC refused to give the keys, the lawyers tried to still take away the vehicle. But as the car could not be moved, they went away.

The issue started with the Gangavathi Municipal Council constructing the road on private land. The council did not inform the owners, nor announced a compensation for them. That was when they approached the court.

The court that had been hearing the case since 2017 ordered on August 1, 2023 that Kalmath and Virupakshappa should be paid Rs 7,94,204 as compensation and it should come from the deputy commissioner. As the amount was not paid by the DC’s office, the land losers again approached the court for an execution order. After conducting the hearing, the court ordered that movable assets of the Koppal DC office be seized.