Private schools in Karnataka asked to declare fee, quota details for 2025–26 admissions

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education has issued a circular outlining the procedures to be followed for student admissions in all private aided and unaided schools in the state for the academic year 2025-26.

The circular mandates that schools must issue clear admission notifications, follow reservation policies and display fee structures transparently. As per the circular, parents must be informed and empowered, and complaint redressal systems must be in place across districts. Authorities at all levels have been directed to monitor admissions closely and take action against non-compliance.

All private aided and unaided schools are required to issue a notification regarding the admission process. This must include the class-wise seat availability, reservation details, curriculum, medium of instruction and fee structure. Heads of institutions must display the admission schedule and other relevant details prominently on the school notice board.

Schools must clearly publish the officially approved fee amounts on their notice boards, websites, SATS portal and in printed prospectuses and collection of any fee beyond this declared amount is strictly prohibited. The circular also highlighted that the field education officers must promptly review and resolve complaints from parents and the public. “Serious cases are to be escalated to the zilla panchayat chief executive officer. Each district deputy director’s office is required to set up a helpline with a designated nodal officer and staff to manage complaints,” the circular read.

For CBSE-affiliated schools, the admission process must not discriminate on any basis, and reservations, if any, must align with the state government’s applicable rules. The RTE Act provisions must be strictly followed, including the responsibility of the school to provide free and compulsory education to eligible children, the circular noted, warning ICSE-affiliated schools that failure to comply with state and central laws, including guidelines and court orders regarding school administration, could lead to withdrawal of affiliation.