Karnataka former DGP murder case: Son strongly suspects wife, daughter's role, says 'they had threatened to kill him'

BENGALURU: The wife and daughter of slain former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash have been booked on murder charge, following a complaint from the deceased officer's son that he "strongly" suspected the role of the two women in his father's killing, police said on Monday.

The HSR Layout police have detained Om Prakash's wife Pallavi and daughter Kriti in connection with the incident and are currently questioning them.

In his complaint, Om Prakash's son Kartikesh alleged that Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past one week.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister's house. Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will," Kartikesh alleged.

The 68-year-old Om Prakash was found lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries on his body on Sunday evening at his residence in MCHS Layout, HSR Layout.

According to the FIR, a complaint was filed by his son Karthikesh, who alleged that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill Om Prakash. He stated that his father had been staying with his sister, Sarita Kumari, for the past week.

However, two days before the incident, his younger sister Kruti went to Sarita’s house and forcibly brought Om Prakash back home. He further mentioned that at the time of the incident, he was in Domlur when his neighbor called to inform him that his father had collapsed.

He rushed to the spot and found that his father had been brutally killed, with severe bleeding injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were found next to the body.