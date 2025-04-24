Take adequate security measures for Amarnath Yatra: Kharge to govt

BENGALURU: A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Union Government to take adequate security measures ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.“The Centre must do everything possible to instill confidence among people.

Adequate security measures should be provided in Jammu and Kashmir, as Amarnath Yatra will begin in a couple of days,” Kharge said, recalling that there have been attacks on Amarnath yatris in the past.

“Summer has just commenced. This is the time that tourists visit J&K. Tourism is the biggest source of income for J&K’s economy... The Centre should help them now. At this moment, we are all one...,” he said.

Gowda condemns attack

Former PM and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. Gowda, a Rajya Sabha member, said his party will stand with PM Modi in any decision that he takes in national interest. Gowda said that everybody should unite in such crucial situations and fight unitedly.