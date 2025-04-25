‘Congress leaders must speak responsibly’: Karnataka BJP President

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Thursday took a dig at Congress leaders for their reported remarks on the Pahalgam terror incident, as he asked CM Siddaramaiah and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to speak responsibly as befits their positions.

“You talk about the failures of the central intelligence agencies. Siddaramaiah, you need to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as the Congress has ruled this country for 60 years since Independence,” he told reporters, after paying homage to Bharat Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack.

“Why was the Congress unable to eradicate terrorism from this country?” Vijeyendra questioned. “Instead of discussing this, every Indian needs to stand together and unite in such a difficult time, so that we send a clear message to the world,” he suggested. Vijayendra said terrorism is not limited to India alone, but is a global problem.