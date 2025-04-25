Karnataka will cooperate with Centre in combating terrorism, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Asserting that his government will fully cooperate with the Centre in combating terrorism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, “The Union Government has taken certain actions. They should ensure that they (acts of terror) don’t repeat.”

The CM, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, visited the house of Bharat Bhushan, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, to pay their respects.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the residence, Siddaramaiah said it is the duty of the Union Government to combat terrorism. There should be no terrorism in the country. “We are all with the Union Government, and we urge it to destroy all terrorists. We will cooperate with the Union Government,” he said.

The CM said many innocent people went to Kashmir. “They were killed in front of their family members. This is a heinous crime. Such incidents should not recur, and we must ensure that our country is free of terrorism. There is a need to look for terrorists, wherever they are,” he added.