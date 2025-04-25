Karnataka

Mangaluru man booked for inflammatory comment regarding Pahalgam terror incident

The post contained inflammatory and objectional remarks regarding the terror incident at Kashmir aimed at disturbing public peace.
Representative image
Representative imageFile photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: A case has been registered at Konaje Police Station based on a complaint received from one Satish Kumar, a resident of Ullalthi, Ullal Taluk, regarding a provocative post on Facebook by a user named "Nichu Mangaluru".

The post contained inflammatory and objectional remarks regarding the terror incident in Kashmir aimed at disturbing public peace. The complainant submitted screenshots of the post and the user profile for evidence.

A case has been registered under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigation is ongoing.

Pahalgam
Pahalgam Terror Attack

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com