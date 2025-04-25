Mangaluru man booked for inflammatory comment regarding Pahalgam terror incident

MANGALURU: A case has been registered at Konaje Police Station based on a complaint received from one Satish Kumar, a resident of Ullalthi, Ullal Taluk, regarding a provocative post on Facebook by a user named "Nichu Mangaluru".

The post contained inflammatory and objectional remarks regarding the terror incident in Kashmir aimed at disturbing public peace. The complainant submitted screenshots of the post and the user profile for evidence.