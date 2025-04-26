Cauvery aarthi will be new Dasara attraction: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

MYSURU: The Cauvery Aarthi Committee will prepare the blueprint for the ritual within a week, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday. The event is due to be held during the Dasara festivities.

He told the media here that the Cauvery aarthi will include and reflect multi-cultural aspects of the state. People of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, coastal regions, Benglauru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and even Tamil Nadu will be allowed to offer puja.

He said elected representatives and authorities from Cescom, Kannada and culture department, tourism and endowment departments, deputy commissioners of two districts, and officers will decide on the design and nature of the puja in the coming days.

Developing Brindavan Gardens, says DKS

Shivakumar said the irrigation department will set up facilities for the aarthi, and Cescom will be in charge of illumination. The government has approved Rs 92 crore for the event. Around 10,000 people will be allowed to watch the rituals, he said.

The government is open to suggestions and will interact with organisations interested in joining hands for the Cauvery aarthi.