CM Siddaramaiah seeks confidential views as ministers to present views on caste survey report

BENGALURU: With the previous cabinet meeting chaired by Chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report remaining inconclusive, now the attention has shifted to the upcoming cabinet meeting on May 2.

Though a clearcut decision, whether to implement the report or go with a fresh survey, is unlikely even in the next cabinet meeting, there is curiosity over the opinions of ministers. Siddaramaiah played it tactfully by allowing his cabinet colleagues to express their opinions confidentially in writing.

It may come in handy to play it safe to those who hail from the Veerashaiva Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. They have three options -- express the opinions of their community, the community’s organisation, and their own, according to analysts.

“I will express my personal opinion confidentially, besides that of my community and the Veerashaiva Mahasabha. I hope that any decision that will be arrived at will ensurie that no community feels let down,” Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre told reporters here on Friday. Other leaders are also expected to resort to a similar approach.