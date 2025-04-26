CM Siddaramaiah seeks confidential views as ministers to present views on caste survey report

BENGALURU: With the previous cabinet meeting chaired by Chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report remaining inconclusive, now the attention has shifted to the upcoming cabinet meeting on May 2.
Though a clearcut decision, whether to implement the report or go with a fresh survey, is unlikely even in the next cabinet meeting, there is curiosity over the opinions of ministers. Siddaramaiah played it tactfully by allowing his cabinet colleagues to express their opinions confidentially in writing.
It may come in handy to play it safe to those who hail from the Veerashaiva Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. They have three options -- express the opinions of their community, the community’s organisation, and their own, according to analysts.
“I will express my personal opinion confidentially, besides that of my community and the Veerashaiva Mahasabha. I hope that any decision that will be arrived at will ensurie that no community feels let down,” Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre told reporters here on Friday. Other leaders are also expected to resort to a similar approach.
Sources added that most of the ministers are unlikely to insist that the report be rejected. By using AI, district administrations are likely to segregate the taluk or Assembly constituency-wise caste census data, which would expose the strength of the AHINDA-Kannada acronym for the minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits.
If leaders, who get elected on the AHINDA tag, oppose the survey, it will be seen as politically imprudent. “So most of the Congress MLAs and ministers don’t dare to go against the CM’s decision,” a Congress leader remarked.
Meanwhile, AHINDA MLAs, the sympathisers of Siddaramaiah, are eager to debate on the report if the government calls for a joint legislature session. It is mandatory as per the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission’s Act, an expert said.