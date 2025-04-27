Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge to lead mega stir against price rise in Belagavi

BENGALURU: After a mega demonstration in Bengaluru against price rise, Karnataka’s Congress leaders are turning up the heat.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are all set to take the battle to Belagavi. On April 28, Siddaramaiah will lead a protest against what Congress calls the Centre’s “unchecked” price hikes.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary -- Organisation KC Venugopal, and senior Congress leaders are expected to take part in the protest. Organised by the KPCC, the agitation will also call for defending the Constitution.

KPCC former working president and party Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed said, “While global crude prices have been falling, the Union government has heartlessly hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, and even LPG. The people are being crushed with relentless prices.”

Not just Belagavi, Congress is also holding a massive rally on May 1 in Hubballi, against what the party calls the central government’s “misgovernance and betrayal of the common man.”