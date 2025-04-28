Siddaramaiah govt launches series of rallies ahead of two year anniversary

BENGALURU: Ahead of the completion of two years in office, the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday launched a series of ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ rallies at Bhyradenahalli near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district to showcase its achievements after coming to power.

Addressing the rally, Siddaramaiah stressed that Rs 80,000 crore has been spent for people in two years in the form of the five guarantees.

The region-wise rallies were apparently planned as per the behest of the party high command to nullify the anti-incumbency and stress that the government is pro-people.

Digital title deeds will be distributed to 1 lakh families living in hamlets, such as Lambanis, who live in tandas, and Kadugollas in hattis, giving them revenue village status, at a mega rally slated to be held in Hosapete on May 20, marking the Siddaramaiah regime’s two years.

The CM, DCM D K Shivakumar and their cabinet colleagues are likely to take part in it. According to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, 3,614 habitats have been identified for the revenue village status and notification has been issued against 3,221, covering 1.42 lakh families.

On April 29, the revenue department will launch the ‘bhusuraksha’ scheme to give people access to the digitalised land documents. Subsequently, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 17 ‘praja soudha’ (taluk offices) in Kalyana Karnataka region. On May 16, he will inaugurate the ‘zilla soudha’ (deputy commissioner’s office) in Mangaluru where ‘phodi’ repair, sub division of agricultural land and documents will be given to around 10,000 farmers.

Byre Gowda admitted that the process of digitisation of revenue department records is part of the Centre’s mandate, but in Karnataka, the department has gone a step ahead by taking up the scanning of documents to preserve them permanently.

Byre Gowda held a series of review meetings with top bureaucrats to send out a message that the revenue department is open to reforms and is with the people, observed political analysts.