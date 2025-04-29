Karnataka BJP leaders urge Governor to revoke suspension of 18 MLAs over Assembly protest

BENGALURU: A delegation of the Karnataka BJP, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and party state president BY Vijayendra, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, urging him to direct Speaker UT Khader to reconsider the suspension order imposed on 18 BJP MLAs.

They requested the Governor that the suspension be revoked, thereby enabling the legislators to resume their responsibilities as representatives of the people. In a memorandum, they explained the incident of March 21, 2025, where the Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs when the House was in session, while they were discussing the alleged honey-trapping scandal, and 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

In the memorandum, they stated that as they are the Opposition, they had assembled near the Speaker’s chair in protest, but it was wrongly perceived by the latter, as well as the ruling party, that in indulging in such protests, they deemed that the BJP members exhibited behaviour inconsistent with the decorum of the House.