Karnataka proposes to hike liquor prices again

BENGALURU: Just days after the Karnataka government increased diesel tax, power tariff and milk prices, it has now decided to hike prices of liquor. Though the announcement was made by CM Siddaramaiah in the budget, the notification was issued late on Tuesday evening by the excise department to increase prices of economical category liquor by Rs 10-15 per quarter and beer by 10%.

An excise department official said the liquor prices have been proposed to be increased, keeping in mind excise collections for the state and the CM setting a target of Rs 40,000 crore for the excise department. The proposal is also to price liquor competitively in comparison with neighbouring states.

The excise department issued the notification on Tuesday, giving citizens seven days to file their objections. “As per the notification, prices of brandy, whisky, gin, rum and other such liquors, not including beer, toddy, wine and fenny, under the economic distillery category have been proposed to be hiked by Rs 10-15 per quarter and in case of the mid-segment, the rates have also been hiked considerably.

However, the high end liquor rates have not been touched. Beer rate has been proposed to be hiked by 10% across all segments,” an official said. This is being done as the borders are porous and it was found that the sale of economical liquor was higher in border areas.

“Neighbouring states are not allowing liquor from Karnataka to be sold, but are keen on allowing bottles moving from their states to Karnataka. To be on par with other states the price hike has been proposed. It is also a good source of revenue for the government,” he added.