CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar invite global investors to Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday invited global industry leaders to invest in Karnataka.

They were speaking in New Delhi at the high- level diplomatic dialogue ‘Bridge to Bengaluru’, aimed at strengthening international collaboration in innovation, technology and investment ahead of Karnataka’s flagship technology event, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, scheduled to be held from November 18 and 20 at BIEC in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has sectoral policies across ESDM, AVGC, green hydrogen, tourism, electric mobility and renewables which are designed to create a robust ecosystem for responsible and resilient growth.

“Karnataka welcomes the world not just as investors but as partners. We believe global relationships are built on shared trust, common goals, and mutual benefit. Whether it is through technology, tourism, trade, or talent, we see global engagement not as an option, but as a pathway to shared progress,” he said.

Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru’s strength lies not just in its infrastructure or policy incentives, it lies in its people. With the highest concentration of engineering, science, and design talent in India, the city is now ranked among the top 5 AI talent cities globally, second only to San Francisco in emerging AI hubs”.

“From Centres of Excellence in AI to a growing semiconductor ecosystem, we are building the deep tech capital of South Asia, powered by strategic partnerships and government-backed innovation,” he said.

Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and RDPR Priyank Kharge emphasized that Karnataka is global by design. “Our innovation ecosystem thrives on intent, inclusion and impact. Through platforms like the Global Innovation Alliance and Bengaluru Tech Summit, we are forging long-term partnerships that transcend borders. With BTS 2025, we invite the world to co-create solutions, scale ideas, and shape a shared future. ‘Bridge to Bengaluru’ is not just a dialogue, it’s a doorway to collaboration, investment and collective progress,” he said.

Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and Byrati Suresh, state’s special representative in New Delhi TB Jayachandra, CM’s legal adviser A C Ponnanna were also present.

The event hosted by the Karnataka government was attended by ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries.