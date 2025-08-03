Case against cop for cutting tree for Rahul’s protest

BENGALURU: The BBMP has filed a complaint against a police constable for removing a tree from the Freedom Park premises allegedly for better surveillance during the Congress protest to be led by Rahul Gandhi on August 5.
According to the BBMP Forest Division, the official against whom they have registered the FIR on Friday for the forest-related offence is identified as Mahadev Swamy, a head constable attached to Upparpet Police Station.
“The police officials are responsible for security and other arrangements, and hence, to make the field clear, an Indian bird cherry tree was cut, and the official was seen directing the workers to cut. The Forest Department has registered the case under Section 8 of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976, and it is a compoundable offence where the department can impose a penalty,” the forest official said.
As per the rules, the official should have informed the forest department officials and taken prior permission before felling the tree. “Our Range Forest Officer had visited and conducted the spot mahazar, filed a report, and the station officer was also informed about the incident. The constable was warned and asked to follow the Forest Officials ‘advice on the matter.”
A senior police official said that as a huge crowd will be gathering and VVIPs will be visiting the protest venue on August 5, the official decided to remove the tree for visibility of the protest site and for camera recording. The police team has also been asked to ensure elaborate preparation.
The previous incident of BJP protesters gate-crashing into a Congress gathering in Belagavi and the recent stampede incident during the Royal Challenge Celebration were all taken into consideration, and measures are being undertaken to avoid any untoward incidents during Rahul Gandhi’s visit.