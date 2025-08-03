Case against cop for cutting tree for Rahul’s protest

BENGALURU: The BBMP has filed a complaint against a police constable for removing a tree from the Freedom Park premises allegedly for better surveillance during the Congress protest to be led by Rahul Gandhi on August 5.

According to the BBMP Forest Division, the official against whom they have registered the FIR on Friday for the forest-related offence is identified as Mahadev Swamy, a head constable attached to Upparpet Police Station.

“The police officials are responsible for security and other arrangements, and hence, to make the field clear, an Indian bird cherry tree was cut, and the official was seen directing the workers to cut. The Forest Department has registered the case under Section 8 of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976, and it is a compoundable offence where the department can impose a penalty,” the forest official said.