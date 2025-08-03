Cong’s Dalit legislators to welcome SC survey report

BENGALURU: The Congress party legislators, who met under the chairmanship of home minister Dr G Parameshwara at his official residence here on Saturday, have resolved to welcome the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission’s Scheduled Caste Communities’ survey report recommending internal quota.

They will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and convey the message that they will abide by the report and seek the early implementation of the recommendations before the opposition BJP and JD(S) make it an issue, if delayed further.

The Commission is likely to submit its report to the Chief Minister on August 4 and the CM has promised to place it before the cabinet on August 7 to take a call on its implementation, a legislator told TNIE.

The meeting was necessitated to avoid any confusion among the 101 castes on the fallout of the report which will consist the allocation of the 15 per cent quota proportional to the respective castes by bifurcating them categories such as A, B, C, D and E, he added.