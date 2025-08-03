Cong’s Dalit legislators to welcome SC survey report

BENGALURU: The Congress party legislators, who met under the chairmanship of home minister Dr G Parameshwara at his official residence here on Saturday, have resolved to welcome the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission’s Scheduled Caste Communities’ survey report recommending internal quota.
They will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and convey the message that they will abide by the report and seek the early implementation of the recommendations before the opposition BJP and JD(S) make it an issue, if delayed further.
The Commission is likely to submit its report to the Chief Minister on August 4 and the CM has promised to place it before the cabinet on August 7 to take a call on its implementation, a legislator told TNIE.
The meeting was necessitated to avoid any confusion among the 101 castes on the fallout of the report which will consist the allocation of the 15 per cent quota proportional to the respective castes by bifurcating them categories such as A, B, C, D and E, he added.
The legislators, including ministers KH Muniyappa, Dr H C Mahadevappa, Shivaraj Thangadai, RB Thimmapur and others discussed how to counter the BJP trying to take mileage over the issue. One of the legislators raised the issue of the survey covering only 52 per cent of the SCs in Bengaluru city whereas the rest of the state recorded over 90 per cent. He was convinced by the leaders that it was not a big deal as Bengaluru typically records lower percentage even in voting during elections and it also applies to the survey.
“Everyone has expressed agreement on internal reservation. We have the responsibility to provide justice to communities that do not have ministers or MLAs. Shouldn’t they also get justice? The implementation of the internal quota should not get postponed further,” said Parameshwara.
The Supreme Court on August 1, 2024, had pronounced that the states are constitutionally empowered to classify the SC quota following which Telangana has implemented it.
“We decided to settle the internal quota with consensus once the report is submitted to the government,” said KH Muniyappa. Mahadevappa said the Congress had promised to implement the internal reservation in its manifesto ahead of 2023 assembly polls and is committed to it. Before the meeting started Sri Madara Channaiah Swamiji called on Parameshwara and expressed his consent.