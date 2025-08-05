Illegal transport of urea to Kerala foiled at Bandipur checkpost

MYSURU: Amid reports of shortage of fertilisers in Karnataka, a major crackdown by officials from the Agriculture Department, with assistance from the police, resulted in the seizure of a truck illegally transporting urea fertiliser from Karnataka to neighboring Kerala. The incident took place at the Moolehole checkpost located within the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Officials intercepted a Kerala-registered truck near the checkpost. Upon inspection, they discovered approximately 300 bags of urea fertiliser said to be around, a few tonnes, being transported without proper authorisation.

The truck was reportedly loaded with the fertiliser at a godown in Nanjangud and was on its way to Kerala.

Agriculture Officer Kiran Kumar confirmed the seizure and said a case has been registered against those involved, and the vehicle has been handed over to the police for further action.

Assistant Director of Agriculture, Shashidhar, said due to the low cultivation of paddy and other irrigated crops in the taluk, there is no scarcity of urea for farmers here.