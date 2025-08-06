Dharmasthala burials case: SIT to conduct expert survey before using GPR at unexcavated spot 13

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to conduct an expert survey before taking a call on using a Ground Penetrating Radar(GPR) system and drone-mounted radars at spot 13 shown by the witness-complainant, where exhumation is yet to be done.

Sources in the SIT told TNIE that SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty, who is in Belthangady to oversee the exhumation, is likely to seek expert opinion before using the radar system due to the presence of multiple electricity lines and the proximity of the site to the main road.

The alleged burial site no 13 is located close to the main road in the vicinity of Nethravathi bathing ghat in Dharmasthala village.

Out of the 13 alleged burial sites identified by the witness-complainant, human remains have so far been recovered only from spot no 6. On Wednesday, the SIT began digging at spot no 14, located about 80 meters from spot no 11, where a human skull and other remains were found earlier.