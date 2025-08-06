ED attaches Rs 29,176 bank deposit of accused in Mangaluru auto blast

MANGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has provisionally attached one movable property on August 5 in the form of bank balance to the extent of Rs 29,176, in the account of Syed Yasin, one of the main accused in the Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast case, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A release from ED said the blast incident in a moving auto had occurred on November 19, 2022 at Kankanady police station limits.



ED initiated investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by Kankanady police on the complaint of K Purushottama, an auto rickshaw driver. Later the case was reregistered by the Central Agency NIA. As Sections 3, 4 & 5 of Explosives Substances Act, 1908 are Scheduled Offences under Section 2(1)(y) of the PMLA, 2002 an ECIR dated November 25, 2022, was recorded for commencing investigation under PMLA, 2002.



The chargesheet filed in this case reveals that the auto rickshaw blast at Mangaluru was planned by ISIS, a terrorist organisation with the aim to spread terror and wage war against the Government of India and to threaten the integrity and sovereignty of India, ED said in a press release.



The release further stated that investigations conducted revealed that the ISIS online handler named 'Colonel had given training over Wicker app/Telegram etc to the main accused Mohammad Shariq alias Premraj and other accused persons, to make improvised explosive device (IED)/Bomb and also arranged funds through certain mule accounts and also through crypto currencies which were at times encashed by Syed Yasin and Mohammad Shariq, through PoS agents, for a commission and at some instances the encashed cryptocurrencies were routed through the fraudulently opened mule accounts in FINO Payments Bank.



An amounts totalling to Rs 2,86,008 was deposited by different crypto currency dealers in the mule accounts and Rs 41,680 was collected in cash from PoS agents.

The said amounts were utilized for purchase of the items online to assemble the IED and for hiring hideouts in Mysuru city and other places and also for conducting recce at various places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and specifically the above said bomb was supposed to be planted at Manjunatha Swamy Temple.

It had exploded in the autorickshaw as the bomb timer was set as 9 seconds instead of 90 minutes.

One other accused person namely Maaz Munir was the person who provided the details of the above said FINO payments bank mule accounts to Mohammad Shariq to receive the various payments sent by the online handler Colonel.

An amount of Rs 39,228 seized from the bag of Mohammed Shariq at the Father Muller Hospital by the Karnataka Police has been taken over by the NIA. Rs 29,176 available in the bank account of Syed Yasin has been attached. All the arrested are in judicial custody and further investigation is in progress, the ED said.