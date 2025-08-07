Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says it aims to strengthen free medicine supply

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a letter to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, defended the State Government’s decision to shut down Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating within government hospital premises, saying it aims to strengthen the free medicine supply system in public healthcare institutions and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients.

In the letter, Dinesh said that the move was intended to avoid any possibility of patients being referred to Jan Aushadhi outlets for essential medicines, which are otherwise provided free of cost in state-run hospitals. The minister added that the State Government has ensured free supply of all essential medicines as per the Essential Medicines List in all government healthcare institutions and that hospitals are also empowered to locally procure medicines in case of shortages using allocated funds.

Responding to the Union Ministry’s concerns over access to affordable drugs, Dinesh clarified that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are free to function outside hospital campuses, and that citizens may still choose to purchase medicines from them if they wish. “The state’s direction to its doctors to prescribe only the medicines available in government stock is part of efforts to streamline delivery and ensure patients are not denied medication at any level,” he explained.

According to the minister, Karnataka currently has over 1,417 Jan Aushadhi Kendras with only 184 located within government hospital premises. “The decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras within government hospitals is not a restriction on the scheme itself,” he said.

While highlighting the state’s support for the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), he requested the Union Government to direct the Pharma and Medical Bureau of India to supply medicines to the Karnataka health department at the same rates offered to Jan Aushadhi Kendras. “This would go a long way in supporting the free drug supply programme in state-run hospitals,” he said.