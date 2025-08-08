Dharamasthala mass burial case: Multiple FIRs filed over clash, one arrested

MANGALURU: A total of seven FIRs have been filed -- four in Dharmasthala and three in Belthangady police stations -- in connection with Wednesday’s attack on a YouTuber and a journalist of a news channel.
In Dharmasthala, the first FIR, based on a complaint by Ajay, a resident of Bantwal and owner of the YouTube channel ‘Kudla Rampage’, alleged that a group of 15-50 miscreants assaulted him and his team members while they were recording a video at Pangal Cross. The attackers reportedly damaged their camera, stole the memory card and issued death threats. In connection with this incident, police arrested Somnath Safalya (50) of Dharmasthala village on Thursday. He was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.
The second case was against 25-50 people creating a ruckus at Pangal Cross. The crowd reportedly obstructed police officers from discharging their duties. The third FIR was also filed suo motu after around 50-100 individuals allegedly gathered in front of the Dharmasthala police station, violating legal norms.
The fourth case is based on a complaint by Pramod Kumar Shetty of Belthangady, who claimed that he was assaulted by a mob of 30-40 individuals abused him, damaged two vehicles, and vandalised a camera.
In Belthangady, The first FIR was registered following a complaint by Harish R (34), a crime reporter with 'Asianet Suvarna', who alleged that he was verbally abused and assaulted by several individuals, including one Girish Mattannanavar and one Mahesh Shetty Timarodi at Benaka Hospital in Ujire. A man named Sameer, reportedly a YouTuber, also allegedly issued a death threat to him.
In the second case, Ganesh Shetty (28) of Belthangady filed charges of defamation and misconduct against 'Suvarna News' for allegedly airing a false report claiming an assault on its journalist. The third FIR was filed suo motu after police noticed an unlawful gathering of 50-100 people near Benaka Hospital. The crowd allegedly shouted slogans and obstructed police official.
Meanwhile, Social activists Girish Mattanavar, Mahesh Thimarodi and Puneet Kerehalli have been booked for controversial remarks over the mass burial case. They have been booked based on separate complaints filed three individuals.
Police said in YouTube videos, Girish can be seen delivering a speech that could provoke criminal act and disturbance, Thimarodi had made comments that could cause regional hatred and cause among public while Kerehally’s FB post contained obscene language.