Dharamasthala mass burial case: Multiple FIRs filed over clash, one arrested

MANGALURU: A total of seven FIRs have been filed -- four in Dharmasthala and three in Belthangady police stations -- in connection with Wednesday’s attack on a YouTuber and a journalist of a news channel.

In Dharmasthala, the first FIR, based on a complaint by Ajay, a resident of Bantwal and owner of the YouTube channel ‘Kudla Rampage’, alleged that a group of 15-50 miscreants assaulted him and his team members while they were recording a video at Pangal Cross. The attackers reportedly damaged their camera, stole the memory card and issued death threats. In connection with this incident, police arrested Somnath Safalya (50) of Dharmasthala village on Thursday. He was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The second case was against 25-50 people creating a ruckus at Pangal Cross. The crowd reportedly obstructed police officers from discharging their duties. The third FIR was also filed suo motu after around 50-100 individuals allegedly gathered in front of the Dharmasthala police station, violating legal norms.

The fourth case is based on a complaint by Pramod Kumar Shetty of Belthangady, who claimed that he was assaulted by a mob of 30-40 individuals abused him, damaged two vehicles, and vandalised a camera.