Four die after consuming herbal medicine for deaddiction in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Four persons died — three on Wednesday evening and another on Thursday — after consuming herbal medicine for de-addiction at Imdapur village.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (30) of Shahabad town of Kalaburagi district, Laxmi (45) and her son Nagappa (21) of Burugapalli village, and Nagesh (27) of Madakal village in Sedam taluk.

Navita, a resident of Kachvar, lodged a complaint with Sedam police station on Wednesday, saying her mother Laxmi had called her and said that a certain Fakirappa Mutya of Imdapur village, under Sedam police station jurisdiction, is a traditional healer who gives herbal medicine for de-addiction. “My mother asked me to go to Imdapur and take the token for the medicine, and that they would come at the right time. I went to Imadapur with my husband and collected the token from Fakirappa,” she said.

Meanwhile, her mother Laxmi and brother Nagappa came to Imadapur. Around 2pm Wednesday, Fakirappa called those who had taken tokens inside his chamber. Laxmi and Nagappa went in, as did Ganesh and Nagesh. Fakirappa Mutya gave them herbal medicine in plastic glasses, which they consumed, and within a a few minutes, her mother, brother and other two men fell unconscious.

As per Fakirappa’s advice, they were rushed to hospital, but could not be revived, Navita said in the complaint, seeking police action on the healer.

Fakirappa was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.