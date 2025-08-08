More time given for non-med course admissions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the admission deadline for candidates who selected Choice-1 in non-medical courses. These candidates can now secure college admission by August 14.

The choice entry process for medical and dental courses will begin on August 9, and students who opt for Choice-1 will have time till August 16 to pay the fees and report to their allotted colleges. Meanwhile, the third and final round for diploma courses will be held on August 14.

Candidates who did not secure a seat in the first two rounds, those who cancelled their earlier allotments, and those who are attending document verification on August 12 will be eligible to participate. They must re-register and enter fresh options for seat selection.

Candidates with architecture ranks and in-service candidates are also eligible to participate. KEA has advised all participants to enter only those college options for which they are eligible under the admission rules.