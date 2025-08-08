Trump tariffs: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slams PM for ‘headline management’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has termed US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariff on Indian goods as economic blackmail. Accusing the Union Government of ignoring Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s warnings, the CM said that the US decision to impose 50% tariff is economic blackmail, the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritising headline management over real diplomacy and national interest.

Taking to the social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said that since 2019, PM Modi has gone out of his way to please Trump, but he wasn’t impressed and saw it not as diplomacy, but as surrender.

Siddadamaiah said Trump claimed 33 times that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. “Now, Trump hits India with unfair tariffs. Worse, he is coercing us to cut ties with Russia, a direct attack on our sovereignty. No foreign power can dictate our trade choices. This is the cost of running foreign policy like a personal PR campaign,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah said that in 1970s, the then PM Indira Gandhi stood firm against American pressure. Instead of attacking her legacy, PM Modi should learn from it, the CM said, and added that India must uphold its strategic autonomy with dignity, not surrender it for photo-ops.