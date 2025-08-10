Congress dismisses EC’s demand for sworn affidavit and documents

BENGALURU: The Congress is in no mood to oblige the Chief Electoral officer, Karnataka, who had asked the party to file documents and an affidavit on oath regarding Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of ‘electoral roll theft’ in Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Legal experts say it is irrelevant to ask a complainant to submit a complaint on oath in these circumstances. Those rules do not apply to these submissions that we have made. What they are pointing out does not apply to these memorandums that we have submitted.”

The CEO in his response to Shivakumar said, “With respect to your representation submitted on Aug 8 you have not submitted any documents in support of references made in this representation. You are requested to submit the documents along with the declaration/oath as per rule 20(3) of the Registration of Electoral Rules, 1960.”

Meanwhile, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “This is nothing but intimidation. We have made a complaint and they are duty bound to act on it.” Congress candidate from Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency Mansoor Khan said, “Despite the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, making this public, the Election Commission of India has refused to act. Instead of addressing the issue, it tells us to submit signed affidavits, as if the burden lies on us to safeguard the system.