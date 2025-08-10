Congress, opposition set for a stormy session

The ripple effect of Congress’s aggressive campaign against alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be felt in the monsoon session of the state legislature, starting on Monday. It is likely to add to the host of other issues, possibly setting off a stormy debate.

To amplify the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s message, Congress leaders, including ministers, are likely to mount yet another round of attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), through the state legislative assembly and council.

On its part, the BJP is also likely to launch a counter-offensive with the same vigour as the Mahadevapura assembly segment and Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, which are represented by its party leaders, are at the centre of Congress’s national campaign against the ECI and the Modi government.

This is not the first time that Congress has taken on the poll body. In 2022, senior Congress legislators, including HK Patil, who is now Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Siddaramaiah government, had questioned the ECI’s functioning during an extensive debate in the assembly and raised concerns over missing EVMs. Patil had stated that the malpractices and mismanagement in elections were on the rise while the reforms only addressed small loopholes. He had also questioned the ECI for not going into the depth of the allegations and providing answers to people.

The then Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is now a BJP MP, had promptly conveyed Patil’s concerns to the ECI.

But that did not go down well with the poll body, which responded stating, “The State Legislative Assembly may not have taken such issues without appreciating full facts, as it not only undermines the mandate of the people which has allowed the Honourable members to be part of this august body but unnecessarily points fingers on one of the most appreciated electoral systems in the world.” Many in Congress, including Patil, perceived the ECI response as questioning the assembly’s privilege to discuss any issue it deems relevant.

For now, the Congress is asking the ECI to provide them with electronic voter lists of the entire country and election-related videography, while the poll body has asked Congress leaders to submit the complaint under oath.

Congress may be keen to take this up. But the BJP will look to corner the government in Karnataka on several issues – including the stampede, caste census, and fertiliser shortage.