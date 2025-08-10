Karnataka seeks Rs 1.5 lakh crore Central aid for Bengaluru's global city transformation

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rs 1.5 lakh crore in central funding for a series of infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Bengaluru into a global city.

In a letter submitted to the Prime Minister, who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Namma Metro’s Yellow Line and other projects, Shivakumar cited the city’s role as India’s technology hub and second-largest tax contributor, while highlighting urgent challenges from rapid urbanisation, including traffic congestion, water scarcity, and waste management.

The proposed projects include two urban tunnels and elevated corridors on erstwhile national highways (Rs 41,780 crore), arterial road corridors (Rs 15,000 crore), the Rs 27,000 crore Peripheral Ring Road, four integrated solid waste management plants (Rs 3,200 crore), and metro extensions covering 128 km.

The Deputy Chief Minister also sought the Centre’s support for the construction of double-decker elevated roads along upcoming metro viaducts (Rs 28,916 crore), 300 km of roads along stormwater drains (Rs 3,000 crore), and the sixth phase of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (Rs 6,939 crore).

Shivakumar further proposed the introduction of a Rapid Rail Transit System for four corridors around Bengaluru, modelled on the Delhi–Meerut network, to link satellite towns and ease urban congestion. He appealed for funding on par with Delhi to ensure sustainable infrastructure, economic growth, and an improved quality of life for over 12 million residents.