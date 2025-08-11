Karnataka government to hire six industry specialists to secure investments

BENGALURU: The state government, through Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF), is set to bring six senior industry specialists on board to help the state secure investments from across the globe and strengthen its presence in fast-emerging sectors. These include electric mobility, defence and aerospace, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and core manufacturing. These appointments will be based on three-year contracts with annual packages ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

After the tender for hiring was floated, nearly 50 candidates had applied, and the government will finalise six people.

Industries Department officials said the idea is to infuse global thinking into the state’s investment strategy by hiring experts who understand cutting-edge technologies, international market trends, and the competitive landscape around these industries worldwide.

Officials explained that the strategy is to rope in people with deep domain knowledge and strong industry networks with the hopes to make the investment pitches more targeted and persuasive. Instead of relying solely on generalist bureaucrats, these specialists will be able to talk the technical and business language of investors, advise on incentives and infrastructure, and quickly move projects from proposal to execution.

IKF engaged a private agency to identify candidates for six key positions. Final selections will be made by a recruitment committee comprising the commissioner of the Department of Commerce and Industries, CEO of IKF, a representative from the knowledge partner, and industry members from IKF’s board, strategic investments group, and vision groups.

The salary structure reflects the seniority and expertise expected. While the market intelligence role is expected to command around Rs 20-25 lakh annually, sector leads could earn between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, with some positions like Investment Promotion Head touching Rs 45 lakh.

Earlier this year, the state government had also brought in the Boston Consulting Group as a knowledge partner for both the Industries Department and the Global Investors Meet — Invest Karnataka summit.