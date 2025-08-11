Sister of Padmalatha urges SIT to reinvestigate 'mysterious' death that occurred in Dharmasthala, 38 years ago

"Her decomposed body was found near Neriya stream on February 17, 1987. My father's house was previously located in Boliyar. My father, late Devananda, who was a CPIM leader, had fought for justice and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators involved in the alleged abduction, rape and murder. The then government had launched a COD probe following public pressure," she added.

"The matter was discussed in the assembly session, and then Minister Rachaiah visited our house in Boliyar and assured us of justice. But the probe didn't ensure justice, and the case was closed. We didn't cremate the body of my sister, instead we buried it with the hope that we will get justice one day against her abduction, rape and murder. Hence, we hope that if we exhume her remains, we will get confirmation of her murder and I'm ready to be the Witness," she added in the complaint.

She urged the SIT to reopen the case, exhume the remains of her sister, investigate the case and provide justice to the family.