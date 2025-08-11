Stormy monsoon session in Karnataka from today

BENGALURU: The nine-day monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will begin on Monday (August 11) and is expected

to be a stormy one, with the Opposition BJP and JDS set to corner the Congress State Government over a series of issues like shortage of fertilisers, stampede in Bengaluru, development of the state capital, among other issues.

On the other hand, the Ruling Congress has geared up to table and pass a number of Bills.

JDS and BJP leaders met at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday to chalk out the NDA’s strategy for the session.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra told reporters after the meeting that the two parties discussed putting the government on the mat over several issues, including shortage of fertilisers, the government’s discrimination towards North Karnataka districts, corruption, and other issues.

Vijayendra said that the State Government is not interested in conducting the session. “Instead of conducting the session for 15 days, it is being held only for 10 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government is planning to table many Bills such as the Karnataka Land Reforms and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief, and Rehabilitation) Bill.

The session will end on August 22.