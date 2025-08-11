Vande Bharat now brings Belagavi closer to Bengaluru, cuts travel time by 1hr 20 min

BENGALURU: In a boost to India’s high-speed rail network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru’s KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

The PM flagged off the much-anticipated Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express physically, and virtually launched the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar and Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat trains.

Before the flag off the PM took a tour inside the train and interacted with schoolchildren on board the Bengaluru–Belagavi service, sharing light moments and encouraging them to dream big. He also met loco pilots, commending their vital role in modernising the country’s railway system. Covering 611 km in 8 hours and 30 minutes, the service trims travel time by about 1 hour and 20 minutes from Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes in the reverse direction compared to existing trains.

With this addition, Karnataka now operates 11 Vande Bharat services.

The new Bengaluru-Belagavi train was warmly received at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, and Hubballi.