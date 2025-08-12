Allow compassionate appointments in private PU colleges: Karnataka HC to State

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the deputy director has to identify vacant posts in private aided pre-university colleges if there are no vacancies in the institution where the deceased employee was working to grant a compassionate appointment to legal heirs. If vacancies are not available within the district, the issue has to be escalated to the director, who is duty-bound to identify and fill vacancies in institutions anywhere in the state, the court added.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, quashing the endorsement dated September 20, 2024, issued by the School Education Department, rejecting the application filed by the petitioner, Santhosh Yamanappa Wadakar, from Bagalkot district.

The rejection was solely on the ground that there was no vacancy at the private aided institution where his father was working. The court has now referred the matter to the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education. The petitioner’s father, working as a first-grade assistant in Adarsh Composite PU College in Bevoor of Bagalkot district, passed away in 2009 while in service.

The petitioner applied for a compassionate appointment to the chairman of Adarsh Vidya Vardhaka Sangha, which was forwarded to the Deputy Director, who rejected it. It was also endorsed by the joint director of Pre-University Education.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the deputy director was required to not only consider vacancies in the institution of the deceased, but also in any institution within the district, as per the Karnataka Pre-University Education (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) (Amendment) Rules, 2010. If no vacancy exists, the deputy director is required to identify a vacancy anywhere in the state.