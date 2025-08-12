Despite Opposition pleas, nine-day session won’t be extended in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Business Advisory Committee of the Karnataka Legislature convened on Monday under the leadership of Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, and Opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were in attendance.

A key decision from the meeting was that the current nine-day session will not be extended, despite requests from BJP leaders. The ruling Congress firmly opposed any extension.

However, Siddaramaiah indicated that if additional discussions are necessary, the Assembly can begin proceedings earlier and continue late into the evening. Accordingly, Tuesday’s session will begin at 10 am.

Responding to a request from former minister S Suresh Kumar, the committee agreed to hold a discussion on the state of government schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will lead the debate on behalf of the government, while the Opposition will be represented by experienced legislators.

In a move to improve legislative transparency, the committee has decided that all Bills must be shared with the Opposition in advance. The law minister informed the House that 24 Bills have already been submitted, and the remaining 10 of the total 34 will be handed over on Tuesday. “The Opposition cannot claim they haven’t received the bills for review,” Patil stated.

The session is expected to see robust debates in the coming days, especially around key policy issues in education and legislative process transparency.