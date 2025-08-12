Forest, tribal welfare departments in Karnataka to pool in resources

BENGALURU: The forest and tribal welfare departments will pool in resources to address housing, relocation and rehabilitation of tribals and forest dwellers outside the forest, and also provide other facilities. This was decided at a meeting between the two departments, chaired by Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

Sources said the tribal welfare department demanded that tribals be given individual and community forest rights, besides reservation in employment in various forest task forces and zoos. They also sought to recruit tribals who have worked for 20 years on contract basis, as permanent employees.

“All demands cannot be addressed immediately. They will be discussed before the final decision is taken. What was agreed upon was convergence of resources, which is the need of the hour.

It was also decided to take a relook at the long-pending proposal of rehabilitating and adequately compensating tribals and forest dwellers who were displaced during the construction of projects like the Nugu dam,” said a forest officer, not wanting to be named. The official added that the decision to provide reservation in employment cannot be done as it is based on competitive examination basis and transparency needs to be maintained.