Teachers harassed over dirty school toilets, rue Karnataka MLCs

BENGALURU: Should teachers wash toilets in government schools? This pertinent question was raised by Council members Ramoji Gowda, Madhu G Made Gowda and Vivekananda, who flagged the concerns of teachers in government schools over poor grants for maintenance.

Ramoji Gowda said the grant given for cleanliness of toilets in government schools is worthless, and even if the grant is increased, improvement is difficult. “Children cannot wash toilets.

Teachers have other jobs. So if someone wants to take action against a teacher, it is enough to put a broom in the hands of the children and if the photos go viral on social media, the teacher will be suspended. Teachers should be free from such harassment,” he said.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa replied that posts of cleaners in government primary and high schools have not been sanctioned. “Provision has been made to appoint a local school supervisory committee for maintenance of toilet cleanliness, and 10 per cent of the school grant is given. He said the money earmarked for management is less, and 20-30 per cent of the money will be provided after discussions at the department level,” he said.