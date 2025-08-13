Karnataka

No regrets, I’m always composed: CM Siddaramaiah on Rajanna’s removal

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah’s performance as CM was not as it used to be, during his first term between 2013 and 2018.
KN Rajanna (L) and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
KN Rajanna (L) and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(File photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that he is not perturbed by the removal of his aide KN Rajanna as former cooperation minister from the cabinet.

“There are no regrets, I will always remain composed,” he quipped in a reply to BJP MLA Satish Reddy in the Assembly, as the latter claimed that the CM was disturbed by Rajanna’s removal.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah’s performance as CM was not as it used to be, during his first term between 2013 and 2018.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP MLAs were complaining that Ashoka’s performance was not up to their expectations.

KN Rajanna (L) and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka cooperation minister Rajanna 'resigns' after his remarks on 'vote theft'
CM Siddaramaiah
KN Rajanna

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com