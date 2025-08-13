No regrets, I’m always composed: CM Siddaramaiah on Rajanna’s removal

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that he is not perturbed by the removal of his aide KN Rajanna as former cooperation minister from the cabinet.

“There are no regrets, I will always remain composed,” he quipped in a reply to BJP MLA Satish Reddy in the Assembly, as the latter claimed that the CM was disturbed by Rajanna’s removal.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah’s performance as CM was not as it used to be, during his first term between 2013 and 2018.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP MLAs were complaining that Ashoka’s performance was not up to their expectations.