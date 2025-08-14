By December, two lakh land podi will be issued in Karnataka: Revenue Minister Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that by the end of December, two lakh land podi will be given to applicants.

Since he became the minister in 2023, 117,639 podis have been issued, in contrast to 8,500 podis between 2018 and 2020, said Byre Gowda.

Replying to the Council member MTB Nagaraj over public-facing issues with the revenue department over Podi for the land, Byregowda said an Online Missing Record Committee has been formed, and the committee will have to meet once every 15 days to clear the documents for issuance of Podi.

Before issuing a Land Podi, five sets of documents like mutation, (Record of tenancy, Rights and Corps (RTC) (Sagoli Cheeti), land for cultivation OM Copy, and others were asked.

The Revenue Department has now started to issue Land Podi against three sets of documents.

“The Committee has been instructed to issue the Podi even if the grantees have only two sets of documents, and with that, another 30,000 grantees are expected to receive Land Podi.

“There are 2.51 lakh grantees and by the end of December, the department will issue Land Podi to two lakh grantees,” said the minister.

The minister also said that 36 crore page land revenue records have been digitised and will complete the digitisation of the 100 crore page records soon.

The minister also informed that soon, the people impacted by the fraudulent means of land grabbing, like fake records and impersonation, will be able to get the issue solved as the government will come up with a district registrar.

“Draft rules are ready. Some of the officials asked that they may be subjected to harassment for entering the record. But these officials have been taken into confidence that only those who are guilty need to worry. By the end of August, the notification will be issued,” he said.

The minister said that some people use to run around civil courts for decades and later surrender the land and agree to the terms and conditions. With the district registrar to hear such cases, there will be quick relief, the minister said.