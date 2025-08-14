Opposition questions Karnataka govt on need for separate schools for kids of labourers

BENGALURU: Opposition members in the Legislative Council on Wednesday registered their protest against the Labour Department’s proposal to build residential schools for children of construction workers and other labourers. BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip Ravikumar, MLC K S Naveen and MLC D S Arun said the Labour Department is planning to construct these residential schools on the lines of Morarji Desai Residential Schools in all the 31 districts at Rs 750 crore.

They argued at length on the need for a separate school for children of construction workers, when existing government schools were being closed down due to poor enrolment and schools are plagued with multiple infrastructure issues like lack of classrooms and leaking roofs.

“We do not have any objection to free schools for construction workers. They all need education. Our issue is why do you want to open a dedicated school for them, when the state has enough schools across Karnataka?” the opposition members argued.

Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLC C T Ravi said by doing this, the construction workers’ children will be alienated and they cannot be brought to the mainstream. They sought to know why the department can’t pay Rs 750 crore that they intend to spend on the school construction to the education departments and suggested that the money can be used for improving the infrastructure at existing government schools.

Replying to the opposition, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said there is no provision to hand over funds from the Labour Department to other departments. On what measures are taken to impart skills for the labourers, Lad said the government will set up two Centres of Excellence -- in Dharwad and Mysuru division.