89-year-old still awaits land granted to her freedom fighter husband in 1969

BENGALURU: “Nowhere in the world’s history, in any civilisation, has such an inordinate delay been caused by any government. A delay of 55 years is an insult to the term humanity. Therefore, Revenue Department officials in Tumakuru should be honoured with a ‘Special Service Medal’ in recognition of their ‘meritorious service’...”

This is how NK Lalithambika, 89-year-old widow of a freedom fighter from Tumakuru district, complained to Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa against the state authorities, who she alleged neither handed over the possession of a 4-acre “hillock” land granted to her husband in 1969 nor allotted any alternative land, under the Freedom Fighters Quota.

The tragic part is that, after her husband TS Virupakshappa died, Lalithambika has been fighting for the possession of the land for 39 years, which is more than the period her husband fought for freedom. The land was allotted in Survey No. 26, Plot No. 7 at Vaddarahalli village in Tumakuru taluk in 1969.

Disheartened by her battle, Justice Veerappa wrote to the Revenue Minister in the first week of August, stating that the land allotted was a ‘hillock’ that was unfit for cultivation. Even if it is considered, neither the possession of the said land was handed over, nor was an alternative land allotted to the elderly lady.