89-year-old still awaits land granted to her freedom fighter husband in 1969

BENGALURU: “Nowhere in the world’s history, in any civilisation, has such an inordinate delay been caused by any government. A delay of 55 years is an insult to the term humanity. Therefore, Revenue Department officials in Tumakuru should be honoured with a ‘Special Service Medal’ in recognition of their ‘meritorious service’...”
This is how NK Lalithambika, 89-year-old widow of a freedom fighter from Tumakuru district, complained to Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa against the state authorities, who she alleged neither handed over the possession of a 4-acre “hillock” land granted to her husband in 1969 nor allotted any alternative land, under the Freedom Fighters Quota.
The tragic part is that, after her husband TS Virupakshappa died, Lalithambika has been fighting for the possession of the land for 39 years, which is more than the period her husband fought for freedom. The land was allotted in Survey No. 26, Plot No. 7 at Vaddarahalli village in Tumakuru taluk in 1969.
Disheartened by her battle, Justice Veerappa wrote to the Revenue Minister in the first week of August, stating that the land allotted was a ‘hillock’ that was unfit for cultivation. Even if it is considered, neither the possession of the said land was handed over, nor was an alternative land allotted to the elderly lady.
Therefore, suitable action needs to be taken to provide an alternative land or site to her, equivalent to the land that was allotted to her husband in 1969, he said. “More than 55 years have elapsed, the grant is only on paper, and even that is a namesake grant. What is the purpose of granting land in a hillock area? This is nothing but cheating a freedom fighter and also his family. It is a clear case of cheating by the tahsildar, the then deputy commissioner.
The present government should open its eyes and ensure an alternative site is granted to the widow of the freedom fighter,” said Justice Veerappa, while seeking the intervention of the Revenue Minister.
“With the money that we have spent for 55 years running from pillar to post seeking to fix the boundaries and handing over the possession of the land granted, we could have purchased suitable cultivable land on our own... Reposing faith in Swami Vivekananda’s words, ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,’ my struggle, which began in 1969, is still continuing at the age of 89,” Lalithambika narrated her sorrow in her complaint to the Upa Lokayukta.